Report: Magic Leap laid off 'dozens' following slow sales of its debut AR headset

Sources speaking to The Information say that Magic Leap has laid off dozens of staff across multiple departments in recent months, following lower-than-expected sales of its debut AR headset the Magic Leap One.

One source speaking to the publication says that the $2,300 Magic Leap One Creator Edition reportedly sold around 6,000 individual units in the first six months following its August 2018 release.

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz reportedly hoped to move around 100,000 of the headset in its first year, putting those first 6 months' worth of sales well behind internal targets. Though the Magic Leap One is now well past that first-year marker, only that 6-month sales figure is mentioned in the report.

The Information reports Magic Leap has rolled out a handful of internal cost-cutting measures following the unexpectedly slow launch, but it also notes the company is in the midst of raising funds for a second-generation headset that aims to vastly improve on the original, though that headset is still likely years away from seeing the light of day.