Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Magic Leap laid off 'dozens' following slow sales of its debut AR headset

Report: Magic Leap laid off 'dozens' following slow sales of its debut AR headset

December 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Sources speaking to The Information say that Magic Leap has laid off dozens of staff across multiple departments in recent months, following lower-than-expected sales of its debut AR headset the Magic Leap One.

One source speaking to the publication says that the $2,300 Magic Leap One Creator Edition reportedly sold around 6,000 individual units in the first six months following its August 2018 release.

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz reportedly hoped to move around 100,000 of the headset in its first year, putting those first 6 months' worth of sales well behind internal targets. Though the Magic Leap One is now well past that first-year marker, only that 6-month sales figure is mentioned in the report. 

The Information reports Magic Leap has rolled out a handful of internal cost-cutting measures following the unexpectedly slow launch, but it also notes the company is in the midst of raising funds for a second-generation headset that aims to vastly improve on the original, though that headset is still likely years away from seeing the light of day.

 

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[12.06.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[12.06.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Kongregate Inc.
Kongregate Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[12.06.19]
Business Development Manager
East Carolina University
East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina, United States
[12.06.19]
Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image