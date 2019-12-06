Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 6, 2019
December 6, 2019
December 6, 2019
Adobe acquires 3D VR sculpting tool Medium from Facebook

December 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
More: VR

Adobe has picked up Facebook's Oculus-focused sculpting program Medium for an undisclosed sum, a move the Medium team says brings the tool out of strictly video games and to a wider creative audience.

“This is an important milestone for the entire VR community as it demonstrates VR’s maturation and value in the realms of productivity and non-gaming use cases,” reads the announcement over on the Oculus blog. “We look forward to Medium’s continued evolution in the years to come as Adobe works to advance the field of 3D modeling.”

In the short term, nothing is changing for current Medium users. In the longer term, the only shift mentioned is a vague note of “features, improvements, and other developments” headed to the platform starting in 2020.

