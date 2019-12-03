Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: These teams are hiring Camera, Level, and Game Designers now!

Get a job: These teams are hiring Camera, Level, and Game Designers now!

December 6, 2019 | By Staff
December 6, 2019 | By Staff
More: Design, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Camera Designer, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Camera Designer to take the player on an immersive, thrilling experience. You get to work with game cameras in the realms of design, implementation and tuning. World class artists and designers await your creative view on solutions to make our world more dynamically alive!

Level Designer, Sanzaru Games

Location: Dublin, California

Designers work closely with all disciplines to help ensure game levels have fun scenarios, are well-composed and navigable, and are well integrated into the game’s overarching narrative and vision. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior level designers. Only designers with the passion and talent for creating engaging and memorable game worlds need apply.

Senior Game Designer, Futureplay

Location: Helsinki, Finland

As a Senior Game Designer, your task is to create the next best, engaging, fun and innovative Futureplay games while working with an experienced team of programmers, artists and analysts. You’ll be responsible for leading the design all the way from the concept stage to a live product, from core and meta-systems to monetization and economy balance, making sure the team is up to speed with the vision you clearly communicate through verbal, written and visual materials while driving the Futureplay mentality of game making from start to finish.

Lead Level Designer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for its next Lead Level Designer. This should be someone who'll lead the Level Design team in the operation of designing, developing, and polishing game levels including level geometry, enemy encounters, puzzles, and unique gameplay. The individual in this position works closely with the project Leads, Design Director, Game Director, and/or Creative Director to help ensure game levels have cutting edge features, are creatively entertaining, and well balanced. This role will schedule team through the pre-production, production, and polish phases.

Game Designer in Residence, Maryland Institute College of Art

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

This one-year creative residency is a unique opportunity to work closely with our students, research lab, and the larger MICA community over the course of the 2020-2021 academic year. During the residency, the designer is expected to complete a game or other play-based project and will teach 12 credits per year (2 courses per semester). We are looking for a designer making compelling work in the field of games/play who wants to gain further teaching experience.

Related Jobs

East Carolina University
East Carolina University — Greenville, North Carolina, United States
[12.06.19]
Carol Grotnes Belk Distinguished Professor
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[12.05.19]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.05.19]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.05.19]
Principal Writer


[View All Jobs]




