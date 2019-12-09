Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

2K opens new in-house studio to work on BioShock franchise

December 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
2K has opened a new in-house development studio called Cloud Chamber to work on the next entry in the BioShock franchise. 

The fledgling developer will operate from offices in San Francisco and Montreal, the latter of which will become 2K’s first Canadian studio. 

Industry veteran Kelley Gilmore will oversee Cloud Chamber as global studio head, having spent over 20 years working in games as an executive producer, marketing director, and PR manager on titles like XCOM and Sid Meier’s Civilization

Gilmore will be assisted by Trapdoor founder and former Zynga general manager Ken Schachter, who’s been named studio manager of the Montreal office. 

"Our team believes in the beauty and strength of diversity, in both the makeup of the studio and the nature of its thinking," commented Gilmore in a press release.

We are a deeply experienced group of game makers, including many responsible for BioShock’s principal creation, advancement and longstanding notoriety, and honored to be part of the 2K family as stewards of this iconic franchise."

Although the news confirms a new BioShock title is on the way, 2K also tempered expectations by explaining the project will be in development for "several years."

