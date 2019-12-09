Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Betheda has halted development on The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Betheda has halted development on The Elder Scrolls: Legends

December 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Bethesda has paused development on The Elder Scrolls: Legends for the "foreseeable future," casting the future of the card battler into doubt. The company broke the news in a Reddit post, but didn’t offer any specific reasoning for the decision. 

It’s a move that means the planned console versions of the free-to-play card battler are effectively canceled, with Bethesda having initially promised to bring the game to Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch. 

All existing versions of the game will still work as normal, however, while Bethesda has also confirmed the Asia-specific version of Legends will be launching as planned -- although players shouldn’t expect much in the way of new content outside of monthly reward cards and in-game events. 

"We would like to provide an update on Legends in regard to new content. Our previous roadmap indicated we would be releasing one more set this year. We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future," wrote Bethesda. 

"This decision will not in any way affect the release and development of GAEA’s Asia-specific version of Legends, which is operated separately, buta will inform our decisions on content and feature development going forward.

"Until then, you can still download and play Legends on all existing platforms and compete online as well as in the single-player modes. We will also continue to support the game with monthly reward cards and regular in-game events. New expansions and other future content, however, are no longer under active development."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[12.08.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.08.19]
Next-Gen Platform Engineer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.08.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[12.06.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image