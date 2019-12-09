Betheda has halted development on The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Bethesda has paused development on The Elder Scrolls: Legends for the "foreseeable future," casting the future of the card battler into doubt. The company broke the news in a Reddit post, but didn’t offer any specific reasoning for the decision.

It’s a move that means the planned console versions of the free-to-play card battler are effectively canceled, with Bethesda having initially promised to bring the game to Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch.

All existing versions of the game will still work as normal, however, while Bethesda has also confirmed the Asia-specific version of Legends will be launching as planned -- although players shouldn’t expect much in the way of new content outside of monthly reward cards and in-game events.

"We would like to provide an update on Legends in regard to new content. Our previous roadmap indicated we would be releasing one more set this year. We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future," wrote Bethesda.

"This decision will not in any way affect the release and development of GAEA’s Asia-specific version of Legends, which is operated separately, buta will inform our decisions on content and feature development going forward.

"Until then, you can still download and play Legends on all existing platforms and compete online as well as in the single-player modes. We will also continue to support the game with monthly reward cards and regular in-game events. New expansions and other future content, however, are no longer under active development."