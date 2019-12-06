See Death Stranding 's AI deconstructed at GDC 2020!

Kojima Productions' high-profile debut Death Stranding is defined by the many challenges players face in traversing its perilous landscapes, and few devs know that better than the team responsible for the game's AI and pathfinding systems.

Kojima Productions' Eric Johnson will be presenting a "'Death Stranding': An AI Postmortem" session as part of the GDC 2020 AI Summit.

Since Death Stranding is set in an Iceland-inspired, post-apocalyptic United States, a core focus of AI development was simply finding a way to support agents that could reliably and believably traverse the game’s unapologetically unforgiving landscape. Come and learn about the strategies used to coax natural movement out of a brutal, fragmented navmesh, techniques to improve tactical positioning across extreme terrain, the hybrid pathfinding approach used to provide long-range navigation through the game’s winding crevasses, terraces and ravines, support for traversal across dynamic, player-placed structures such as bridges and ladders, and more!

