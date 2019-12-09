Report: iDreamSky in talks to acquire Leyou Technologies for $1.4 billion

Chinese publisher iDreamSky could be about to purchase Hong Kong-based games company Leyou Technologies for $1.4 billion.

According to a report from Bloomberg, iDreamSky is currently searching for investors and partners to help finance the deal, while talks between the pair are still ongoing and a final decision has yet to be reached.

The proposes deal will reportedly see Leyou's controlling shareholder Charles Yuk sell off a hefty 69.2 percent stake in the firm, while he would also provide financing to help develop future titles.

For those unfamiliar with either company, iDreamSky is best known for partnering with Western developers to help localize and launch their games in China.

It’s also part-owned by Tencent, which is one of the biggest players in the Chinese video game market, and has helped release titles including Temple Run, Jetpack Joyride, and Monument Valley in the region.

Leyou, meanwhile, is a poultry supplier turned video game mogul that entered the industry by acquiring Dirty Bomb developer Splash Damage and Warframe creator Digital Extremes.

More recently, the company also grabbed a minority stake in Halo 4 co-developer Certain Affinity, and established its own California-based publishing label called Athlon Games.