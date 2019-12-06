Video: Writing for Lord Shaxx, Destiny's supportive space coach

In this 2019 GDC session, Bungie's Jonathan To discusses the process that led to Lord Shaxx's creation as Crucible announcer in the Destiny series, and how the character grew from supporting character to fan favorite.

According to To, iteration and refinement across multiple releases in concert with fan feedback helped Bungie build one NPC among many into a personable, fleshed-out character that helps players feel immersed in the world of Destiny.

It was an intriguing talk rich with insight into the Bungie design process, and now you can watch it for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

