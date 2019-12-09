Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 9, 2019
Rental kiosk Redbox is giving up on video game rentals

Redbox is winding down the video game side of its rental business and will instead focus entirely on movie rentals moving forward.

The Verge nabbed an official statement from the company that confirms as much, though the brief comment doesn’t delve into much detail on why the company opted to stop offering video game rentals.

As of now, Redbox has already stopped offering video game rentals through the physical kiosks it has positioned in grocery stores and chain retailers according to a tweet from the business’ support account.

For the time being, ​Redbox will still offer games for sale through its kiosks, something it has done in the past to clean out older games and excessive stock, but will eventually discontinue that service as well in early 2020.

