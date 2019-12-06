Get a job: Sony PlayStation is looking for a VFX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Diego, California

This is a contracted assignment with our contractor Yoh Staffing.

PlayStation’s Visual Arts Group on our San Diego campus provides world-class content, development and services to Worldwide Studios. Our team is always at the cutting edge of technology and partners with the industry’s best minds and companies!

We are looking for a Senior FX Artist to come aboard and help us build the highest quality game FX possible. Become a part of the Visual Arts Group, and work with a multi-award winning team responsible for the cinematic performances in outstanding Sony PlayStation franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Killzone, and other iconic series.

Responsibilities:

Content creation of visual FX across all areas of the game ranging from natural environmental FX, to FX to punctuate game action, to FX for characters and their interaction with elements in the game world.

You will work with our VFX Supervisor to ensure a consistent style and quality level across all the various types of game FX assets.

You will partner with our render engineers to develop new, or improve upon existing technologies for pushing the bar of game FX, both visually and technically.

Document, communicate requirements, and provide feedback to internal artists and outsourcing partners.

Actively develop and improve skill set and abilities by keeping aware of industry trends and techniques, evaluating competitive products, and learning new software packages and traditional art methods.

Qualifications:

5+ years’ experience as a professional FX artist in AAA games and/or film.

At least 1 shipped AAA title as a FX artist.

Bachelor of art degree or equivalent industry experience and training

Portfolio of realistic, high quality real-time FX work.

Proficiency of standard art packages such as Maya and Photoshop.

Good understanding of shader techniques as applied to visual effects.

Working knowledge of dynamics and simulations packages.

Good communication, organizational, time management and interpersonal skills

Experience working with a game engine and implementing 3D work into engine.

Pluses:

Python scripting experience.

C++ programming experience.

Premiere/After Effects experience.

Side-FX Houdini experience.

Interested? Apply now.

