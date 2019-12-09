Catch a Classic Game Postmortem of FMV chiller 7th Guest at GDC!

In the early '90s the team at Trilobyte pushed through the hard work of building a game around full-motion video to create The 7th Guest, a seminal FMV horror game that sold millions, drove adoption of CD-ROM drives, and paved the way for modern FMV games.

Now, GDC organizers are excited to welcome some of the original development team to GDC 2020 in March for a special Classic Game Postmortem of The 7th Guest! It promises to be a rare opportunity, as three members of the original team - Graeme Devine, Rob Landeros, and George 'The Fat Man' Sanger - will be reunited for the first time in 20 years to discuss the origins and development of this classic game.

It's a historically important topic; video seems commonplace today, but when the game debuted in '93, video on your computer was a spectacle -- and a horror game that let you explore a haunted house and solve puzzles was a must-have upgrade for many PC owners. Attend this hour-long session and you can expect to walk away with a better understanding of the design origins and influences of the game, early CD-ROM development challenges, and development complexities around making a game on a platform that technically didn't exist yet!

