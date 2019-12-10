Sony will bring MLB: The Show to rival console platforms 'as early as 2021'

After two decades of PlayStation exclusivity, MLB: The Show will be heading to other console platforms "as early as 2021."

The baseball franchise has been developed and distributed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) since 1997, making the decision to go multi-platform a pretty big deal.

Moving forward, SIE San Diego will continue to develop the series, while Sony Computer Entertainment will publish the title across all platforms.

Although there was no confirmation as to what specific consoles future titles will support, both Nintendo and Microsoft have been tweeting about the news.

It wouldn’t be the first time console exclusivity boundaries have been crossed in recent years, with Cuphead arriving on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year complete with Xbox Live support.

Microsoft's blocky build 'em up Minecraft is also available on pretty much every platform in existence, although it was already multi-platform before the Xbox maker purchased it for around $2.5 billion.

Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft have also worked together to facilitate cross-platform play in popular titles like Fortnite and Rocket League, again suggesting we’re inching towards a future where the lines between the biggest platforms will become increasingly blurred.