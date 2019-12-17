Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC YouTube Top 5: Wooga's Jana Sloan van Geest

GDC YouTube Top 5: Wooga's Jana Sloan van Geest

December 17, 2019 | By Kris Graft
December 17, 2019 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, GDC

In this monthly series we invite brilliant people from the game industry to curate their top 5 videos from the GDC YouTube archive.

For December, we bring you the top picks from Jana Sloan van Geest (@janamakesgames), senior game writer at Berlin, Germany-based studio Wooga.

van Geest is known for her past writing and narrative work on Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn: Frozen Wilds, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins, and Ludia Games' Battlestar Galactica: Squadrons. She is also co-founder of Pixelles Montreal, a writing incubator focused on helping women develop games and forge careers in the game industry (apply for the Pixelles GDC Ensemble here!).

Register now for GDC 2020!  This year's show takes place March 16-20 in San Francisco - visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Forget Protagonists - Meg Jayanth

"'My talk title is a complete lie. We're going to do the opposite of forgetting protagonists; I'm actually going to try and convince you to make them pay, because they've had it their way for too long.' Meg Jayanth's talk is a 26-minute-long quotable line, and this is how it begins. In an electrifying wake-up call to the games industry, Meg asks us to set aside the pathological heroism that defines most player characters and consider what we could accomplish by allowing these characters to fail and be vulnerable. She also asks us to consider which cultural norms we are reinforcing in choosing whose stories to tell. We are beginning to heed her call, but the talk is a reminder that there is still work to be done, and that we are more than capable of doing it."

The Gamer's Brain Part 2 - Celia Hodent

"Though this talk is nominally directed at UX designers, its explanations of the foundational elements of cognitive science, explained in clear, accessible terms, can be applied to almost any discipline. Understanding how the brain works doesn't just help to craft a compelling onboarding experience -- it helps to craft a compelling story. Emotion, perception, satisfaction, and memory are the responses we use to process and respond to narrative. Celia's talk inspired me to consider story in a way I never had before, and I'd recommend it to anyone who wants to radically reimagine their own work."

All Choice No Consequence - Cassie Phillips

"When someone asks me for resources related to branching narrative, I direct them to this talk. As Cassie Phillips says, non-linear and choice-based narrative is 'hot right now,' but we as an industry are still working to establish best practices in this area. Cassie's talk provides guidelines for intelligent choice design based on data gathered from the 3.5 million weekly active users of Episodes Interactive games. This is also the first branching talk I've ever seen. The talk provides the essential reminder that the foundation of a good choice-based story is a good story."

Behind the Scenes of Cinematic Dialogues in The Witcher - Piotr Tomsinski

"This is the only programming talk I've ever attended, and I'm so glad that I did. Piotr Tomsinski provides an inside look at the systems and tools used to generate the cinematic dialogues of The Witcher 3 -- hundreds of hours' worth of animations meant to be indistinguishable from cutscenes in quality. He describes the pipeline of a single dialogue, the realization of which requires the cooperation of multiple developers in a variety of disciplines. Piotr's talk is essential viewing for anyone who wants to understand the process of bringing an AAA game story to life."

Ripple Effect: How Women in Games Initiatives Make a Difference - Panel

"This talk is dear to my heart because it discusses a program that's had an enormous impact on my own life. Stephanie Fisher, one of the directors of the Montreal-based Pixelles program, takes to the stage to explain how Pixelles has helped women make and change games. I participated in its 2015 game incubator, attended GDC as part of its GDC Ensemble program, and went on to build a game writing program under its umbrella. The support and community provided to me by Pixelles is the foundation of my eight-year career in games; my life would not be the same without it. Pixelles and its founders provide a sterling example for anyone who might wish to develop a similar program in their own area."

More picks from AdventureX

"Don't forget that GDC is not the only conference out there! One of my favourites is the AdventureX conference. It is an intimate, leisurely event dedicated to the craft of game narrative, run entirely by volunteers. Its 2019 edition took place last month in London, England. Here are a few of my favourite talks from previous editions of the conference."

Black Panther, Afrofuturism, and Writing Meaningful Black Characters - Chella Ramanan

What Makes a Great Video Game Protagonist - Rebecca Harwick

Sparkling Dialogue: A Masterclass - John Ingold​

Register now for GDC 2020!  This year's show takes place March 16-20 in San Francisco - visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech. Photo credit: Wooga.

Related Jobs

Snowcastle Games
Snowcastle Games — OSLO, Norway
[12.17.19]
Gameplay Programmer
RMIT University
RMIT University — Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
[12.17.19]
Senior Lecturer, Games (RMIT Melbourne, Australia)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.16.19]
Lead Level Designer
Academy of Art University
Academy of Art University — San Francisco, California, United States
[12.16.19]
Game Development Instructors


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image