Kalypso opens third internal studio to work on 'next-gen' Commandos title

December 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Kalypso Media has established a new in-house studio to work on the next entry in the Commandos series.

The new opening is based in Frankfurt and will become the company’s third internal studio. It will be led by former Games Distillery managing director Jurgen Reußwig, who has been named studio director and tasked with overseeing the creation of a "next-generation" Commandos title for PC and consoles. 

Kalypso, which is perhaps best known for publishing the Tropico series, acquired the rights to Commandos from Pyro Studios in July 2018. At the time, it pledged to create new games for all platforms, and said it wold also develop "extensive adaptations of existing titles."

Speaking about the new studio, Kalypso founder and managing director Simon Hellwig said the opening is a clear commitment to the company’s broader growth plans.

