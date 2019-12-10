Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Payday 2 won't see parity on consoles and PC, future Switch updates 'unlikely'

Payday 2 won't see parity on consoles and PC, future Switch updates 'unlikely'

December 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The parent company of Payday 2 developer Overkill is only just starting to get back on its feet, having recently wrapped up a year-long reconstruction period, and as such the team in charge of Payday 2 has opened up about what the game’s partially reinvigorated future will look like.

While Overkill had long held the goal of reaching parity across all of Payday 2’s supported platforms, doing so is no longer an option for the time being. Updates are, for the most part, still heading to consoles though not all existing PC content will make the jump.

However, the Nintendo Switch version of Payday 2, released February 2018, currently isn’t included in those future plans.

The team offers a refreshingly transparent breakdown of why that decision was made over on its website, an explanation that ultimately breaks down to the costliness of porting that content to other platforms.

In the case of the Switch version, Overkill explains that it’s ultimately ‘unlikely’ it will receive any future updates, largely due to the fact that the port was “not made in-house and would require significant further investments” to bring additional content to the platform.

The statement makes an effort to avoid any definite wording when mentioning those future plans, something Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark says was deliberate so to give Payday 2 players the “proper set of expectations” and “to be as clear as we can be in our communication going forward, without future promises or timelines.”

“We are, however, very unwilling to close the door completely on some of these issues, and will keep our previous promises in mind as we continue working to secure our business,” writes Nermark. “Should we find the opportunity to revisit these challenges, we will do so.”

Until only recently, Starbreeze wasn’t interested in creating more content for Payday 2 but that changed during the latter half of that reconstruction period. The company announced in October that it would resume development on new paid and free DLC and updates despite previously saying it was done making new content for the game.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.09.19]
VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bubank, CA, California, United States
[12.09.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[12.09.19]
Lead Level Designer
Academy of Art University
Academy of Art University — San Francisco, California, United States
[12.09.19]
Game Development Instructors


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image