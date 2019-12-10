Payday 2 won't see parity on consoles and PC, future Switch updates 'unlikely'

The parent company of Payday 2 developer Overkill is only just starting to get back on its feet, having recently wrapped up a year-long reconstruction period, and as such the team in charge of Payday 2 has opened up about what the game’s partially reinvigorated future will look like.

While Overkill had long held the goal of reaching parity across all of Payday 2’s supported platforms, doing so is no longer an option for the time being. Updates are, for the most part, still heading to consoles though not all existing PC content will make the jump.

However, the Nintendo Switch version of Payday 2, released February 2018, currently isn’t included in those future plans.

The team offers a refreshingly transparent breakdown of why that decision was made over on its website, an explanation that ultimately breaks down to the costliness of porting that content to other platforms.

In the case of the Switch version, Overkill explains that it’s ultimately ‘unlikely’ it will receive any future updates, largely due to the fact that the port was “not made in-house and would require significant further investments” to bring additional content to the platform.

The statement makes an effort to avoid any definite wording when mentioning those future plans, something Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark says was deliberate so to give Payday 2 players the “proper set of expectations” and “to be as clear as we can be in our communication going forward, without future promises or timelines.”

“We are, however, very unwilling to close the door completely on some of these issues, and will keep our previous promises in mind as we continue working to secure our business,” writes Nermark. “Should we find the opportunity to revisit these challenges, we will do so.”

Until only recently, Starbreeze wasn’t interested in creating more content for Payday 2 but that changed during the latter half of that reconstruction period. The company announced in October that it would resume development on new paid and free DLC and updates despite previously saying it was done making new content for the game.