Apply now to participate in the GDC 2020 low-income pass lottery!

Good news, game makers: Game Developers Conference organizers have once again donated a number of complimentary passes for GDC 2020 that will be given away (via lottery) as part of a special low-income GDC pass program!

As part of GDC's ongoing efforts to attract a diverse array of the game industry's best and brightest, the complimentary Expo Plus Passes awarded via the Low Income Pass Lottery are intended for participants who would otherwise not be able to attend GDC without considerable financial assistance.

For those who would like to apply, the guidelines are pretty straightforward:

One entry per person.

You may enter for this pass each year if you have need.

If you are awarded a pass, GDC will automatically register you.

These passes are non-transferrable and have no cash value.

If you have already purchased a pass to GDC 2020, you are not eligible to enter.

The Lottery drawing winner will be announced via email in January before the early registration deadline, to allow attendees not selected to take advantage of the discount.

Interested in participating? The deadline for applying to the lottery is Monday, January 6th!

If you're looking for an alternative way to attend GDC 2020, consider applying for one of the remaining GDC 2020 scholarship opportunities, which are offered by partner organizations who have been furnished with complimentary GDC passes in an effort to support the flourishing diversity in our community.

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-growing) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to get the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech