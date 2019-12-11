Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 11, 2019
Chat with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries dev chief Russ Bullock at 3PM EST

December 11, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
This week, developer Piranha games released MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, a long-awaited new entry in the MechWarrior series which hasn't seen a proper solo entry since the year 2000 (though various other games in the BattleTech universe have popped up in the interim). 

Leading the charge on the return of video game's stompiest franchise is Piranha Games CEO Russ Bullock who is dropping by the GDC Twitch channel today at 3PM EST for a chat about the making of MechWarrior 5. Bullock and his colleagues have been stewards of the MechWarrior series since releasing MechWarrior Online in 2013, and he'll be taking your questions about what it's taken to keep this beloved game series alive. 

Feel free to drop by Twitch chat and throw in your questions for Bullock! And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for more developer interviews and select GDC talks. 

