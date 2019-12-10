Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 10, 2019
Nintendo Indie World showcase talks exclusives, sequels, and 2020 lineup

December 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Indie, Video

Nintendo’s regular indie highlight reel may fly an Indie World banner rather than the Nindie Showcase label favored back when the Switch first launched, but either way Nintendo is ensuring indies don’t fall to the wayside as the Switch nears its third year out in the world.

In that spirit, today’s Indie World showcase offered a look at 16 new indie games coming to the Switch in the next year, including a handful of exclusives and freshly revealed sequels, alongside comments from several featured developers throughout the 20-minute long video.

All in all, four Nintendo Switch semi-exclusives were announced during the Indie World video: Sports Story, a follow-up to Switch-exclusive Golf Story, the timed exclusive Murder by Numbers, the graphic-novel inspired timed exclusive Liberated, and Dreamscaper, a timed exclusive on consoles. The crossplay compatible Dauntless is also due to receive some Switch-exclusive content as well.

“We continue to be humbled by the innovative games our indie partners are creating around the world. You can bet our support for them will continue going strong into next year and beyond,” said Nintendo of America’s Kirk Scott in a press release.

The full stream was bookended by sequel announcements; after starting with the Sports Story reveal, Axiom Verge creator Tom Happ closed out the show by thanking Switch owners for their support of the game and announcing a sequel due out in fall 2020 for Switch, as well as other yet unrevealed platforms.

A full list of the 16 total games featured in the end of year Indie World wrapup can be found on Nintendo’s website alongside the showcase itself. 

