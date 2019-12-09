Video: The alchemy and science of machine learning for games

In this 2019 GDC talk, Ubisoft Montreal's Yves Jacquier explains Ubisoft's strategy for incorporating modern AI and machine learning in big-budget triple-A games.

Jacquier's presentation shed light on how Ubisoft incorporates these new technologies into its production process for making games like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Rainbow Six: Siege, and more, offering up useful insights and some practical takeaways for other dev teams with similar ambitions.

Now everyone can watch and enjoy, as Jacquier's talk has been published for free viewing over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

