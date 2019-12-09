Get a job: Kongregate is hiring a Business Development Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Francisco, CA (or possibly as a remote position in Los Angeles, CA)

The Business Development Manager is an integral member of the Business Development team driving growth in Kongregate's publishing program. The role will include: sourcing activities to identify games and teams for publishing leads, CRM organization of leads and contacts as part of evaluation process, and other tasks. This role will work closely and collaboratively with the publishing team in order to maintain productive relationships between Kongregate and our partners. They will need to be subject matter experts on all things relating to Kongregate's partners as well as staying abreast of emerging F2P gaming trends. Many routine and non-routine decisions may be made without prior supervisor approval.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES*

Organize and drive sourcing activities to identify games and teams for Kongregate publishing’s business

Utilize Salesforce and/or other CRM for collaboration across the BD and publishing teams in evaluating and signing games

Initial reach out and ongoing conversations with potential developer partners

Contract review and triage with Legal and Publishing teams

Source and evaluate incremental revenue opportunities to drive growth in new geos or platforms

Make actionable recommendations to Kongregate’s exec and publishing leaders related to the types of developers, games and platform opportunities necessary to success in mobile and beyond

Work closely and collaboratively with Kongregate’s teams to leverage portfolio insights to guide initiatives

Model the leadership skills expected of all Kongregate/MTG leaders including, but not limited to, emotional maturity; the ability to create and sustain productive, trusting relationships; agility and flexibility; a commitment to a respectful, inclusive culture; and strong performance and service orientations

RELATED COMPETENCIES

Responsibility : Shows commitment to accomplish work in an ethical manner.

: Shows commitment to accomplish work in an ethical manner. Communication: Clearly conveys information and ideas through a variety of channels to individuals or groups in a manner that engages the audience and helps them understand the message.

Clearly conveys information and ideas through a variety of channels to individuals or groups in a manner that engages the audience and helps them understand the message. Collaboration: Working effectively and cooperatively with others; establishing and maintaining good working relationships.

Working effectively and cooperatively with others; establishing and maintaining good working relationships. Leadership: Motivates, supports and guides others to attain successful outcomes and business objectives.

Motivates, supports and guides others to attain successful outcomes and business objectives. Strategic Thinking: Positions the organization for future success by identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities within market/industry. Builds the organization by developing or improving products or services. Works to manage risks, both through actions taken and not taken, for new endeavors.

Positions the organization for future success by identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities within market/industry. Builds the organization by developing or improving products or services. Works to manage risks, both through actions taken and not taken, for new endeavors. Sense of Urgency: Driving potential leads through to close, by prioritizing accordingly and collaborating across the organization to deliver results, and setting an example to others in this way.

Driving potential leads through to close, by prioritizing accordingly and collaborating across the organization to deliver results, and setting an example to others in this way. Customer Orientation: Demonstrates concern for satisfying external and internal customers.

Demonstrates concern for satisfying external and internal customers. Creativity / Innovation: Delivers creative solutions to business challenges, and innovates with new processes that scale.

Delivers creative solutions to business challenges, and innovates with new processes that scale. Executive Disposition: Demonstrating a poised, credible, and confident demeanor that reassures others and commands respect; conveying an image that is consistent with the organization's vision and values.

BASIC AND PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS (EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE)

3+ years of experience in game industry, developer relations, business development, or comparable field required

Regular travel required, including international travel

Bachelor’s degree required

More junior applicants are welcome to apply, but job title will be adjusted accordingly

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, JOB SKILLS, ABILITIES

Proficient knowledge of F2P game studios

Proficient skills in evaluating games for suitability to the Kongregate audience and platforms

Proficient ability to communicate effectively with others using spoken and written English — additional spoken and written literacy in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, French, Russian, and German preferred to support international sourcing activities

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office programs; specifically, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word, or similar programs

Experience building pitch decks

Experience with Salesforce or related CRM tools a bonus

Consistently demonstrates a commitment to Kongregate policies and procedures, including but not limited to, attendance, confidentiality, conflict of interest, and ethical responsibilities



This position is available in our San Francisco, CA location or possibly as a remote position in Los Angeles, CA.

