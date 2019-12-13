Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Chat with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition lead dev Bert Beeckman at 3PM EST

December 13, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Microsoft's '90s reign of dominance in PC gaming is getting a full revisit this week! After streaming MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on Wednesday, the GDC Twitch channel will be featuring an interview with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition lead developer Bert Beeckman. 

Like MechWarrior, the Age of Empires franchise loomed large over the world of '90s PC gaming. And thanks to Beeckman and his colleagues at Forgotten Empires, the classic series has been remastered in new definitive editions that have launched for Age of Empires I and II. Fresh on the heels of a new update, Beeckman will be discussing that remastering process today on the GDC Twitch channel at 3PM EST. 

Drop by and ask your questions for Beeckman about remastering older games in Twitch chat! And if you'd like to see more game developer interviews, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

