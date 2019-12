Newsbrief: The remake business is booming over at Capcom, with the studio’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2 having sold over 5 million copies since launching back in January.

The company broke the news in a press release detailing its launch plans for the recently announced Resident Evil 3 remake, which is due out in April 2020.

The new total means the Resident Evil franchise has passed 94 million cumulative sales since debuting back in 1996.