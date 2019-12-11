Report: Former Platinum CEO Tatsuya Minami opens new studio M-Two Inc.

Former Capcom producer and Platinum Games CEO Tatsuya Minami has formed a new studio called M-Two Inc., according to a report from VGC.

The new opening is based in Osaka, Japan, and has apparently been established with funding from Capcom, although the studio will operate as an independent entity.

Although we’re only hearing about the company now, M-Two was apparently formed not long after Minami departed Platinum in 2016, and has been quietly working away on the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake -- the studio logo pictured above appears at the end of a recent trailer.

The Japanese studio is staffed by a group of former Platinum and Capcom employees, and is working on a number of its own projects alongside Resident Evil 3.

People familiar with the matter claim Minami had originally hoped to kickstart the company with Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami (hence the name M-Two), with the pair having previously worked together at both Capcom and Platinum. His former colleague, however, elected to stay at GhostWire: Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks.