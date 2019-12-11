Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Double Fine veteran Greg Rice is Sony's new global head of indie accounts

December 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Double Fine’s former VP of business development Greg Rice has joined Sony Interactive Entertainment as the global head of indie accounts.

Rice spent a decade at the Psychonauts 2 and Broken Age developer, where he also helped produce a handful of notable titles, but departed the company back in November shortly after it was acquired by Microsoft

In his new role, the industry veteran will effectively be Sony's point man for all things indie on PlayStation, and has pledged to "support indies big and small from all over the world."

"Very excited to announce I’m joining the amazing team at Sony Interactive Entertainment as the global head of indie accounts," he announced on Twitter

"I’ll be managing all independent developer and publisher accounts and building new initiatives to support indies big and small from all over the world. Looking forward to being part of the next generation of great PlayStation games"

