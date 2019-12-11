Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 11, 2019
Steam to host demos for The Game Awards digital spin-off event The Game Festival

December 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The Game Awards is hosting a digital game festival through a partnership with Valve that will see over a dozen limited-time demos for featured games hosted on Steam for the 48 hours starting the day of the annual video game award show, The Game Awards.

Speaking in a press release, The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley describes the digital event as a sort of trade show for the developers or players that wouldn’t typically be able to attend those on-location festivals.

“Now feels like the right time to take the next step with The Game Festival, a completely digital approach to the consumer event space,” explains Keighley.

“Let’s face it: Not everyone can attend a physical trade show or consumer event. The Game Festival is designed from the ground-up as an event without barriers, extending the benefits of a physical event to the global gaming community that watches The Game Awards.”

At announce, The Game Festival aims to showcase just over a dozen demos on Steam for the 48 hours following The Game Awards, though it’s mentioned that the 13 listed are only some of the games offered up as as free, limited-time demos. Those games are as follows:

  • Acid Knife (Powerhoof)
  • CARRION (Phobia/Devolver)
  • Chicory (Greg Lobanov)
  • Eastward (Pixpil/Chucklefish)
  • Haven (The Game Bakers)
  • Heavenly Bodies (2pt Interactive)
  • Moving Out (SMG Studio/Devm Games/Team17)
  • Röki (Polygon Treehouse/United Label)
  • SkateBIRD (Glass Bottom Games)
  • Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus)
  • System Shock (Nightdive Studios)
  • The Drifter (Powerhoof)
  • Wooden Nickel (Brain&Brain)

