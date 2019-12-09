Video: How women-in-games initiatives make a difference

In this 2016 panel, developers Stephanie Fisher, Sagan Yee, Gemma Thomson, Rebecca Cohen-Palacios and Zoe Quinn explore the impact women-in-games initiatives have had on their lives and the communities around them.

Together, they shed light on the real and meaningful differences that these programs have had and helped raise awareness about what such initiatives really do to help make the industry a more diverse and welcoming place.

It was a great talk, so if you missed it live take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

