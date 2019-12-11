Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop plans to wind down Nordic presence, close more stores to cut costs

GameStop plans to wind down Nordic presence, close more stores to cut costs

December 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

GameStop is in the process of winding down its operations in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, an exit that aims to help the company get its finances back on track.

GameStop CEO George Sherman said in a quarterly conference call that the company has only begun the process of winding down those dealings in Nordic countries, but expects doing so will lead to an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization run rate improvement of $15 million.

Currently, GameStop leadership says the company is around 50 percent through the expense reduction process, 10 percent further along than its last quarterly call in September, with $30 million in reduction to its corporate overhead accounted for at this point. That process has seen the company execute rounds of sizable layoffs and store closures since starting down the reboot path, and unfortunately more store closures look to be on the way as GameStop continues to take inventory of its underperforming locations.

By this point in the current fiscal year, GameStop has closed around 140 stores deemed underperforming, though it notes that the rate at which it has shuttered locations this year is “very consistent” with the closure rate of years past. Ultimately, GameStop says it is on track to have between 230 and 250 fewer stores under its name by the close of fiscal 2019 than it did in the preceding year.

Related Jobs

Schell Games
Schell Games — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[12.11.19]
Experienced Graphics Engineer
LOKO AI
LOKO AI — Los Angeles, California, United States
[12.11.19]
Senior Unreal Engine Developer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.11.19]
Producer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[12.11.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image