Bethesda updating Doom 1, 2 to include select mods like John Romero's Sigil

Doom co-creator John Romero’s unofficial fifth episode for the original Doom, released on PC as a free megawad add-on called Sigil earlier this year, is headed to console versions of the game via an official patch announced during a Bethesda stream today.

Sigil itself was announced late last year as an unofficial, spiritual successor to id Software’s original Doom, though neither id Software nor Bethesda and id parent company ZeniMax were in any way affiliated with the mod’s creation, making this official nod of support that much more interesting.

Much like other megawad mods, the PC version of Sigil requires a registered copy of the original Doom, a 1993 release, to play and was given away as a free add-on earlier this year, though Romero did sell collectors kits of art, the soundtrack, and a flashdrive containing the mod around the time it was first announced.

Sigil’s console debut comes alongside two other mods—TnT Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment—that will all be featured in an add-on menu set to be added to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of Doom 1 and 2 at some point in the near future.