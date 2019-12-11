Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bethesda updating Doom 1, 2 to include select mods like John Romero's Sigil

Bethesda updating Doom 1, 2 to include select mods like John Romero's Sigil

December 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Doom co-creator John Romero’s unofficial fifth episode for the original Doom, released on PC as a free megawad add-on called Sigil earlier this year, is headed to console versions of the game via an official patch announced during a Bethesda stream today.

Sigil itself was announced late last year as an unofficial, spiritual successor to id Software’s original Doom, though neither id Software nor Bethesda and id parent company ZeniMax were in any way affiliated with the mod’s creation, making this official nod of support that much more interesting. 

Much like other megawad mods, the PC version of Sigil requires a registered copy of the original Doom, a 1993 release, to play and was given away as a free add-on earlier this year, though Romero did sell collectors kits of art, the soundtrack, and a flashdrive containing the mod around the time it was first announced.

Sigil’s console debut comes alongside two other mods—TnT Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment—that will all be featured in an add-on menu set to be added to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch versions of Doom 1 and 2 at some point in the near future.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.10.19]
Environment Outsource Review Artist
Snowcastle Games
Snowcastle Games — OSLO, Norway
[12.10.19]
Gameplay Programmer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[12.09.19]
VFX Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — Bubank, CA, California, United States
[12.09.19]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image