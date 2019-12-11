Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 11, 2019
Watch Russ Bullock break down the dev process for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

December 11, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
If you were playing PC Games in the '90s, you probably couldn't wander through a game store without stumbling on one of the many MechWarrior games that dominated the era. Recently, they've been missing from store shelves--until this week, with the release of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on the Epic Game Store. 

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Piranha Games CEO Russ Bullock dropped by to discuss the latest entry in the venerated game series, and break down what it took to bring MechWarrior back to its single-player roots. Bullock was kind enough to break down everything from how the studio scaled up to handle the long development process, to the particular design decisions intended to evoke how the series played in the '90s. 

If you'd like to hear some dev tales from the making of the newest MechWarrior, you can see the full conversation with Bullock in the video above. And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel

