Naughty Dog to donate all cash from Jak and Daxter re-releases to charity

Naughty Dog to donate all cash from Jak and Daxter re-releases to charity

December 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Naughty Dog will donate every bit of revenue from its limited edition Jak and Daxter re-releases to charity. 

The developer teamed up with Limited Run Games earlier this year to bring physical versions of Jak and Daxter, Jak II, Jak 3, and Jak X: Combat Racing to the PS4. 

Since then, pretty much every available version has sold out, and now Naughty Dog has revealed it’ll be handing over the cash to several charitable organizations including Child’s Play, DAGERS, AbleGamers, K9 for Warriors, Surfrider Foundation, and the LGBT Centre of Los Angeles. 

Although the studio didn’t specify how much money it raised, it should be a good lump given some of the sold out collectors editions retailed for close to $100 each. 

"We’re proud to lend our support to these groups advocating and advancing important work for accessibility, environmental conservation, veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, and children’s hospitals," commented Naughty Dog.

"This wouldn’t be possible without you -- our amazing fans -- or our partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Limited Run Games, who have championed and supported this vision from the beginning."

