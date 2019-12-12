Local split-screen has been added to Fortnite on the PS4 and Xbox One

Epic Games is doing its bit to keep the age old tradition of local multiplayer alive by bringing split-screen to Fortnite.

As detailed in the v11.30 patch notes, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will now be able to play Duos and Squads with a friend on the same console.

Local multiplayer was seen as bread-and-butter feature once upon a time, but was eventually shunted to the wayside as online play became increasingly popular.

It's nice, then, to see a big studio like Epic doing its part to ensure younger players can experience the unique camaraderie of couch-based co-op, and the move might even encourage other devs to do the same.

Although it’s already out in the wild, Epic explained this version of split-screen is an "early release" offering, and that it’ll continue to make improvements moving forward.