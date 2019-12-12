Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 12, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 12, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 12, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Local split-screen has been added to Fortnite on the PS4 and Xbox One

Local split-screen has been added to Fortnite on the PS4 and Xbox One

December 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 12, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

Epic Games is doing its bit to keep the age old tradition of local multiplayer alive by bringing split-screen to Fortnite

As detailed in the v11.30 patch notes, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will now be able to play Duos and Squads with a friend on the same console. 

Local multiplayer was seen as bread-and-butter feature once upon a time, but was eventually shunted to the wayside as online play became increasingly popular. 

It's nice, then, to see a big studio like Epic doing its part to ensure younger players can experience the unique camaraderie of couch-based co-op, and the move might even encourage other devs to do the same. 

Although it’s already out in the wild, Epic explained this version of split-screen is an "early release" offering, and that it’ll continue to make improvements moving forward.

Related Jobs

Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[12.12.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.11.19]
Camera Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.11.19]
UI Artist
GreenPark Sports
GreenPark Sports — Los Angeles , California, United States
[12.11.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image