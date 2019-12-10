Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC and see how Untitled Goose Game 's levels were scouted!

Come to GDC and see how Untitled Goose Game's levels were scouted!

December 13, 2019 | By Staff
December 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, GDC

One of the most exciting aspects of the game industry's thriving indie scene is seeing innovators apply new tricks to solve old problems, and at the Game Developers Conference in March one of the Untitled Goose Game devs will show you how a filmmaking background helped define the look of one of 2019's standout indie darlings.

Notably, in a GDC 2020 Design track talk on "Google Maps, Not Greyboxes: Digital Location Scouting for 'Untitled Goose Game'​" (part of the Level Design Summit!) House House's Jake Strasser will show you how he went location scouting (with the help of Street View) for real-world places that fulfilled the game's design needs.

What's so interesting about his method is the way in which this process ensured the level design of the goose game is a collage of real-world spaces - an interplay of intriguing requirements set by chosen source locations, level affordances, and aesthetic restrictions.

So come out to GDC and hear about this process and its benefits, find out which village in England the goose game is based on, get abehind the scenes look at bits of development, and hear some arguments about why it's good to ground digital spaces in real places!

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[12.12.19]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.12.19]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.12.19]
Principal Writer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[12.12.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image