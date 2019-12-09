Video: Designing efficient, effective branching narratives for games

In this 2016 GDC talk, Pocket Gems' Cassie Phillipps offers a crash course on how to create meaningful story branches without making narratives that are convoluted, confusing or shallow.

This talk was especially intriguing because Phillipps examined the topic from the perspective of a retention-minded game designer, walking attendees through detailed looks at how choice count and complexity in games correlates with player retention.

It was an eminently useful and practical talk, so take advantage of the fact that it's now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

