Developing Switch-first eases the porting process, says Axiom Verge dev

"It also helps that the Switch is the lowest spec of them all so I can be guaranteed that if I develop on Switch, the same thing will run elsewhere without making sacrifices."

-Axiom Verge dev Thomas Happ shares his thoughts on developing for the Switch.

Axiom Verge creator Thomas Happ announced the game’s sequel for the game during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase and, currently, the game has only been announced for the Switch.

Speaking to USGamer, Happ shared his past experience with the Switch and lightly explained why it feels like the ‘natural platform’ to debut Axiom Verge 2.

“It seems as though every few years platforms shift in terms of popularity of indies and at the moment the Switch is really the best place for it. Axiom Verge's sales on Switch are still doing pretty well, whereas it's slowed down on the other platforms,” Happ tells USGamer.

He goes on to say that he first set his sights on the Switch when the console was first revealed, “scrambling trying to get the specs from Nintendo so I could make sure the game resolution was compatible with the handheld screen resolution without having to blur or stretch it.”

