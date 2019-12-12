Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Mortal Kombat 11 will soon bring cross-console 'Krossplay' into the fray

December 12, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Mortal Kombat 11 is the next big game to work cross-console online play into its multiplayer offerings or, as the company unsurprisingly calls it, “Krossplay.”

Publisher WB Games added an FAQ to the Mortal Kombat 11 support portal today, revealing that the dev team is currently testing out a system that would allow PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to compete against one another. Stadia, PC, and the Nintendo Switch are notably not included in current plans. 

Mortal Kombat 11 follows in the footsteps of other online games that have taken down the longstanding online barrier between consoles to open up cross-play to the masses, something now made easier as PlayStation has become more supportive of the feature in recent months.

Exactly when Mortal Kombat 11’s cross-play will launch is still up in the air, but when it launches players can opt into cross-play to either be matched up against other players in the Online Kasual mode regardless of their console or join up with other players in Designated Krossplay Online Rooms.

The mode isn’t without its logistical hiccups however, even at this stage. WB Games notes in the FAQ that players on different platforms will need to rely on out-of-game communication if they want to meet up in a Krossplay Online Room.

And, likely due to restrictions set by the platform owners themselves, the cross-console compatibility exclusively deals with play and not progression, meaning purchases and progress made on Xbox One can’t transfer to PlayStation 4 and vice versa.

More details on the program WB Games and developer Netherrealm plan to roll out can be found on that FAQ page.

