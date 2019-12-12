Learn how Remedy built Control 's mind-bending Oceanview Motel at GDC!

If you played Remedy's mind-bending occult action game Control this year, you know it does some remarkable things with level design and dream logic, and at GDC in March you'll have the opportunity to learn how!

That's because Remedy narrative designer Brooke Maggs will be there to present a talk on the Game Narrative Summit called "Weirder Than Usual: Narrative Designing the Oceanview Motel in 'Control'"that'sall about how the Motel sequences evolved while maintaining narrative cohesion.

It's going to be a one-of-a-kind talk that, even if you don't care about Control, promises a rare look into worldbuilding and narrative design at Remedy; expect to walk away with new tools and ideas you can use to help communicate subtle narrative, 'New Weird' themes and narrative designs throughout development.

