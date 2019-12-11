Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Learn how Remedy designed Control 's mind-bending Oceanview Motel at GDC!

December 16, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design

If you played Remedy's mind-bending occult action game Control this year, you know it does some remarkable things with level design and dream logic, and at GDC in March you'll have the opportunity to learn how!

That's because Remedy narrative designer Brooke Maggs will be there to present a talk on the Game Narrative Summit called "Weirder Than Usual: Narrative Designing the Oceanview Motel in 'Control'"that'sall about how the Motel sequences evolved while maintaining narrative cohesion.

It's going to be a one-of-a-kind talk that, even if you don't care about Control, promises a rare look into worldbuilding and narrative design at Remedy; expect to walk away with new tools and ideas you can use to help communicate subtle narrative, 'New Weird' themes and narrative designs throughout development.

Register now for GDC 2020

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

