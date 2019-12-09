Get a job: Wevr is hiring an Audio Designer / Implementer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Venice, California

When it comes to creating mind blowing immersive experiences Wevr, a pioneering immersive entertainment studio, knows the game! With some of the top talent in the industry, not only do we work hard to create an environment that helps us attract the best, we cultivate a culture with more opportunities for our team to continue to thrive.

Hiring a mix of the best talent, from seasoned industry veterans to talented rising stars, our goal is to incorporate diversity that garners new perspectives and experiences. We love working with brave talent who thrive in navigating the waters of the ever-evolving modern interactive entertainment world.

We have an exciting, groundbreaking, multiplayer, story driven VR project in the works and are looking for an Audio Designer / Implementer with strong UE4 experience to join our team in Venice, California. Our ideal candidate will help realize our goal of delivering the most immersive VR experiences possible.

About the Job:

As Audio Designer / Implementer you will be part of the team working on a new, unannounced project based on one of the foremost popular IPs in the world today. The right candidate will be multifaceted and self-motivated with shipped project experience under their belt and is ready to come in and make an immediate impact on our projects.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate with the interactive and animation teams to solve problems and create amazing audio narratives and experiences.

Work with UE4 blueprints and data assets to hook up and test audio.

Evaluate audio mix and implementation of audio assets in-game and adjust according to needs.

Help with linear trailer or promo video sound editing and mixing.

Organize and manage sound libraries and created audio assets.

Finish tasks on schedule and be able to manage and prioritize tasks within the given timelines.

Requirements:

Familiarity designing, editing, mixing, compression & mastering audio using DAWs such as Reaper, Logic or similar.

3+ years as part of an audio team with 2+ shipped titles.

Experience implementing content for interactive media.

Firm grasp of audio engineering fundamentals for studio and field recording.

Experience with UE4 audio engine features such as sound cues, sound classes, mixes, audio components strongly preferred.

Experience with Unreal editor, including scripting, level editor, animation and level sequence editors.

Experience with 3rd party spatialization plugins such as Steam Audio (Phonon) a plus.

Experience with audio middleware and implementing audio assets into a game build.

Familiarity with audio scripting to achieve desired in-game audio features and dynamic playback.

Strong self-management and problem-solving skills.

Please include a 3+ minute reel highlighting your greatest work along with your application.

