Xbox's next-gen Project Scarlett revealed as Xbox Series X

Xbox revealed a new name and look for the console that until now has been known only under the codename Xbox Scarlett. That next-generation console is Xbox Series X, due out Holiday 2020.

The system itself noticeably looks closer to a PC than what you’d come to expect a video game console to look like, showed off in a brief teaser trailer as a hefty vertical tower.

The reveal also included an Xbox Wireless Controller similar in form to the one that debuted with the current generation's Xbox One, but with added enhancements like a dedicated share button.

The Xbox Series X reveal came alongside an announcement that the Xbox-owned studio Ninja Theory is developing a sequel to its 2017 release Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice. That title, an Xbox Series X exclusive, received a trailer of its own that Xbox head Phil Spencer notes was running just as it would on the Series X itself.