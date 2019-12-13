Sekiro claims GOTY, but Disco Elysium leads The Game Awards winners

This year’s edition of The Game Awards wrapped up last night, offering up a slew of new reveals (including an official Xbox Series X debut) and several award announcement to the masses.

Studio ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium led the pack in terms of most awards earned this year, with four total nods across the Fresh Indie Game, RPG, Independent Game, and Narrative categories. The isometric indie came in just ahead of Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, which won awards in Performance, Score and Music, and Game Direction.

Outside of the two leading titles, the only game to walk away with multiple awards was Game of the Year and Action-Adventure Game winner Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by From Software.

A full list of this year’s winners can be found over on The Game Awards website, while a select few are listed just below with winners for each category in bold:

Game of the Year

Control (Remedy)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian)

Art Direction

Control (Remedy)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions)

Gris (Nomada Studio)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

Games For Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus)

Gris (Nomada Studio)

Kind Words (Popcannibal)

Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games

Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)

Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)

What The Golf? (Triband)

VR/AR Game