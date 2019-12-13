Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sekiro claims GOTY, but Disco Elysium leads The Game Awards winners

Sekiro claims GOTY, but Disco Elysium leads The Game Awards winners

December 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
December 13, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

This year’s edition of The Game Awards wrapped up last night, offering up a slew of new reveals (including an official Xbox Series X debut) and several award announcement to the masses.

Studio ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium led the pack in terms of most awards earned this year, with four total nods across the Fresh Indie Game, RPG, Independent Game, and Narrative categories. The isometric indie came in just ahead of Kojima Productions' Death Stranding, which won awards in Performance, Score and Music, and  Game Direction.

Outside of the two leading titles, the only game to walk away with multiple awards was Game of the Year and  Action-Adventure Game winner Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice by From Software.

A full list of this year’s winners can be found over on The Game Awards website, while a select few are listed just below with winners for each category in bold:

Game of the Year

Control (Remedy)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions)
Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian)

Art Direction

Control (Remedy)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions)
Gris (Nomada Studio)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software)
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal)

Games For Impact

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus)
Gris (Nomada Studio)
Kind Words (Popcannibal)
Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod)
Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games

Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios)
Grindstone (Capybara Games)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo)
Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)
What The Golf? (Triband)

VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games)
Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[12.12.19]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.12.19]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.12.19]
Principal Writer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.11.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image