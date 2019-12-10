Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring Systems Designers

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Dublin, California
Systems Designers work closely with all disciplines (especially the art and engineering teams) to design, implement, and balance game mechanics to a high degree of polish. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior designers.
Responsibilities:
- Conceptualize and drive designs from paper to final system architecture
- Level scripting and setup using script-based languages like UE4 Blueprint
- Collaborate with Gameplay Engineers on developing global gameplay mechanics
- Work within the design team to support global and level-specific systems needs
- Author system documentation for circulation within the studio and with development partners
- Employ rapid prototypes, implement and present regular onscreen deliverables of all systems
- Evaluate features needed to improve and streamline implementation of gameplay systems
- Gather and act on game balance feedback with the aim of creating the best experience for all players
Experience/Skills:
- 2+ years of industry experience working in games a plus
- Hardcore gamer and daily gaming enthusiast
- Combat and character mechanics: knowledge of game animation and game feel a big plus!
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and/or other demonstrable skill at organizing large datasets
- Working knowledge of C++ a Big Plus!
- Identifies system design issues and creates solutions
- Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!
- Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program
- Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change
- Ability to shift focus as needed
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively
