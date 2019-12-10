Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring Systems Designers

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Dublin, California

Systems Designers work closely with all disciplines (especially the art and engineering teams) to design, implement, and balance game mechanics to a high degree of polish. We are interested in all levels of experience, from junior to senior designers.

Responsibilities:

Conceptualize and drive designs from paper to final system architecture

Level scripting and setup using script-based languages like UE4 Blueprint

Collaborate with Gameplay Engineers on developing global gameplay mechanics

Work within the design team to support global and level-specific systems needs

Author system documentation for circulation within the studio and with development partners

Employ rapid prototypes, implement and present regular onscreen deliverables of all systems

Evaluate features needed to improve and streamline implementation of gameplay systems

Gather and act on game balance feedback with the aim of creating the best experience for all players

Experience/Skills:

2+ years of industry experience working in games a plus

Hardcore gamer and daily gaming enthusiast

Combat and character mechanics: knowledge of game animation and game feel a big plus!

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and/or other demonstrable skill at organizing large datasets

Working knowledge of C++ a Big Plus!

Identifies system design issues and creates solutions

Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!

Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change

Ability to shift focus as needed

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively

