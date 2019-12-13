Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch the lead dev of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition break down the game's rebirth

December 13, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
December 13, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Age of Empires II, first released in 1999, is the rare 20-year-old game that's been getting new content updates over the last few years. Last month, those updates were all wrapped up into Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, a new version of the game that contains all-new visual assets and entire new factions and campaigns. 

All of this new content has been possible thanks to a modding community that evolved (with Microsoft's help) into the company Forgotten Empires. Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Forgotten Empires lead developer Bert Beeckman dropped by to discuss the process of updating the classic RTS and what it took to design new content that would reward veteran players while attracting newer ones. 

It was an enlightening discussion on the work it takes to keep games alive while also adding new content and tools to make them appealing to modern audiences, and you can now watch the full conversation with Beeckman in the video above! 

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Related Jobs

Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin , California, United States
[12.12.19]
Systems Designers
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[12.12.19]
Level Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[12.12.19]
Principal Writer
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[12.12.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image