Final Fantasy XIV Online has passed 18 million registered players

December 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Final Fantasy XIV Online has surpassed 18 million registered players, according to developer-publisher Square Enix. 

It's a total that means the long-running MMORPG has added around four million registered players in just over 12 months, with the game having only passed the 14 million mark in August last year.

The latest milestone comes six years after the game launched, with Square rolling out the title back in 2013 under the 'A Realm Reborn' moniker as a replacement for the original 2010 version of Final Fantasy XIV, which shut down in 2012 after being poorly received.

Unlike its predecessor, however, Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn looks to be in good shape, having been bolstered with three well-received expansion packs -- the latest of which, Shadowbringers, launched this year -- while steadily growing its playerbase.

