Zynga opens new UK mobile studio to expand racing game portfolio

Newsbrief: U.S. mobile and social games company Zynga has opened a new mobile studio in the UK.

The new opening will be an extension of CSR Racing and Dawn of Titans developer NaturalMotion, which was acquired by Zynga for $527 million in 2014. It will be based in Birmingham, and will focus on creating new racing titles.

"The new studio will accommodate leading designers, developers, and artists from the Midlands development talent pool," said Julian Widdows, vice president at NaturalMotion.

"Our racing division is among the best in the world, and the opportunity to tap into the incredible racing talent the Midlands has to offer highlights Zynga’s commitment to producing incredible content for its players."