Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
December 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Zynga opens new UK mobile studio to expand racing game portfolio

Zynga opens new UK mobile studio to expand racing game portfolio

December 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
December 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: U.S. mobile and social games company Zynga has opened a new mobile studio in the UK.

The new opening will be an extension of CSR Racing and Dawn of Titans developer NaturalMotion, which was acquired by Zynga for $527 million in 2014. It will be based in Birmingham, and will focus on creating new racing titles. 

"The new studio will accommodate leading designers, developers, and artists from the Midlands development talent pool," said Julian Widdows, vice president at NaturalMotion.

"Our racing division is among the best in the world, and the opportunity to tap into the incredible racing talent the Midlands has to offer highlights Zynga’s commitment to producing incredible content for its players."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[12.15.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.15.19]
Next-Gen Platform Engineer
Counterplay Games Inc.
Counterplay Games Inc. — Emeryville, California, United States
[12.15.19]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
SimX, Inc.
SimX, Inc. — Mountain View, California, United States
[12.13.19]
Remote or Local Unity VR Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image