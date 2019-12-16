Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

December 16, 2019
Playable Gothic prototype will let fans decide direction of possible remake

December 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
THQ Nordic has taken the unusual step of releasing a playable Gothic prototype to gauge interest in a remake of the classic RPG. 

The prototype has appeared in the Steam Library of everyone who already owns a game from Gothic developer Piranha Bytes, which was purchased by THQ Nordic earlier this year, and is designed to give players a feel for how a potential re-imagining would shape up. 

Upon completion of the prototype, players will be given the chance to deliver feedback through a survey that will ultimately decide how, if indeed at all, THQ Nordic should proceed with the project. 

"Today, a free playable prototype (Gothic Playable Teaser) of what a new Gothic could look and feel like will appear in the Steam Library of everyone who owns a game from Piranha Bytes," explained the company. 

"They can play the yet-untitled Gothic Remake project and roam around the Mining Colony of Khorinis. After that, THQ Nordic is eager to learn from the players through a survey following the completion of the prototype, whether and how it should proceed with the production of a full Gothic Remake, or leave the heritage and the great memories associated with it untouched."

It’s an interesting approach to prototyping, and it’ll be fascinating to see how much of the feedback THQ Nordic is willing to take onboard. It's also interesting to see the company pledge to put the project on ice if the community demands it, mere months after it acquired the rights to the series. 

"We will only start full production if the community demands a Gothic Remake. In order to do so, we will need to grow the development team and rebuild Gothic from scratch," reads an additional FAQ. "What you are going to play is all we have to show you at the moment."

