Video: Inside the UX of onboarding and player engagement

December 16, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, Video, Vault, GDC

In this 2016 GDC session, UX researcher Celia Hodent cover the common onboarding pitfalls in game design, provide guidelines from user experience (UX) research, and discusses best practices used on titles like Epic Games' Fortnite.

It was a fascinating look inside the nuts and bolts of making players feel comfortable in your game, and Hodent offered lots of insightful examples culled from her own experience at Epic.

If you didn't have a chance to catch it live, take advantage of the face that you can now watch Hodent's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

