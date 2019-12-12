Video: Inside the UX of onboarding and player engagement

In this 2016 GDC session, UX researcher Celia Hodent cover the common onboarding pitfalls in game design, provide guidelines from user experience (UX) research, and discusses best practices used on titles like Epic Games' Fortnite.

It was a fascinating look inside the nuts and bolts of making players feel comfortable in your game, and Hodent offered lots of insightful examples culled from her own experience at Epic.

If you didn't have a chance to catch it live, take advantage of the face that you can now watch Hodent's talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

