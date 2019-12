Newsbrief: State of Decay developer Undead Labs is opening up a new studio in New Orleans, an expansion that aims to double as a “multidiscipline game development academy.”

The initiative is spearheaded by Undead Labs founder Jeff Strain, and backed by Undead-parent Microsoft. A brief announcement from the studio notes that Strain will remain on board as overall studio head while setting up the new outfit, but wants to use the offshoot to build "opportunities to bring in people who might not otherwise consider a career in the game industry.”