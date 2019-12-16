Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Twitch facing $2.9 billion lawsuit over broadcast of pirated soccer streams

December 16, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
A Russian internet company has filed a sizable lawsuit against Twitch over livestreams of the English Premier League that popped up on the streaming platform. 

That group, Rambler Group, is suing the company for 180 billion roubles, roughly $2.9 billion, and seeking to have Twitch banned in Russia which, according to the BBC, is Twitch's third most popular country.

Rambler alleges Twitch facilitated a breach of the group’s exclusive broadcasting rights to the English Premier League by giving would-be-pirates a platform on which to broadcast matches. By its count, those rights were violated more than 36,000 times in just a couple of months.

In response to the suit, legal representation for Twitch notes that such streams are against Twitch’s terms without permission from the copyright owner, and that the company did take action against infringing streams of the English Premier League.

