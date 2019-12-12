Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Lead Level Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for its next Lead Level Designer. This should be someone who'll lead the Level Design team in the operation of designing, developing, and polishing game levels including level geometry, enemy encounters, puzzles, and unique gameplay. The individual in this position works closely with the project Leads, Design Director, Game Director, and/or Creative Director to help ensure game levels have cutting edge features, are creatively entertaining, and well balanced. This role will schedule team through the pre-production, production, and polish phases.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Works to make high level direction from the Creative Director a reality, and work with the other project leads to meet these goals

Works with Game Director and/or Design Director to establish concrete plan/s to accomplish the design goals of the project

Leading the team to craft unique geometry that allows for level composition to form memorable experiences.

Communicates level design goals for the project to team members and ensure they are understood

Manages design team and mentor individual designers, establishing goals for individuals and holding them accountable

Works with the Director of Design and/or Design Director to establish design processes; carry out implementation of those processes across the design team

Works with project management to schedule design planning and implementation

Performs reviews of game levels and provide feedback to the team

Works closely with all departments to investigate solutions that best fit with the products goals, and ultimate goals of the game

Ensures all design and implementation deliverables are up to Insomniac's high standards of quality

Checks development progress against milestone deliverables and, if necessary, correct course

Identifies design gaps and work with the design team to find solutions

Other duties may be assigned

Supervisory Responsibilities: Directly supervises design team. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems, in conjunction with the Director of Design.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; seven to ten years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Completed work on several published game titles.

Advanced knowledge and experience with level editing tools and scripting (Unreal Engine, Unity, or similar editors).

Intermediate knowledge of Maya or other major 3D modeling program.

Adobe Illustrator experience and Photoshop skills are a plus.

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Other Skills:

Awareness of emerging trends that inform modern game design. Ability to analyze these mechanics and apply them to current game designs if appropriate

Intimate knowledge of how games work and what makes them fun.

Mechanics and level design experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proven ability to work within a team environment

